Premier League to begin random COVID-19 status checks of ticket holders for first games of season

London [UK], August 10 (ANI): Spectators attending Premier League matches are set to face random spot-checks of their coronavirus status at some grounds in the first few matchdays of the upcoming season.



The Premier League and its clubs are looking forward to having full stadiums again and the organisers said it is vital that everyone works together to make matchdays safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Initially, in the first few matchdays of the season, supporters can expect the introduction of random spot-checks for ticket holders at some grounds as we establish the required processes so clubs and fans are prepared for all match attenders to have their COVID-19 status checked upon arrival, should it become mandatory," the Premier League said in a statement.

From the start of the 2021/22 season, match-going fans should be prepared to show they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.

"Your matchday routine is going to be a little different to normal and the Premier League is working with clubs to introduce COVID-19 status checks in a staged way so there is the least disruption and maximum safety possible," it added.

The Premier League said it will continue consulting with all key stakeholders, including the Football Supporters' Association, and will be running a series of fan-engagement campaigns to help all ticket-holders ensure they are match-ready.

"Even though the nation is reopening, the Government has made it clear that this pandemic is still far from over," the statement further read.

"It is possible the safety measures for matches could be subject to change at short notice."

Premier League champions Manchester City will get their 2021/22 title defence underway at Tottenham Hotspur when the new season kicks off on the weekend of August 14. (ANI)

