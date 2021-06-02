President Bolsonaro confirms support for hosting 2021 Copa America in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said as far as he and his ministers, including Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, are concerned, "it has already been decided" that Brazil will host the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) Copa America 2021.





Speaking to supporters in front of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said that the Brazilian Football Confederation contacted him on Monday to discuss the issue, while he has also spoken with "all relevant ministers," and the result has been positive.



On Monday morning, the CONMEBOL, based in Paraguay, announced the election of Brazil as an alternate venue to hold the Copa America 2021, since Argentina and Colombia are both unable to host the competition as originally planned.



Argentina will not be able to host due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, while Colombia is facing social unrest. The South American soccer governing body thanked Bolsonaro on Monday for "opening the doors" of the country to the tournament.



However, Chief of Staff Luiz Eduardo Ramos said on Monday afternoon that there was still no official confirmation that the Copa America would be held in Brazil, due to a series of measures that needed to be evaluated.



The Copa America 2021 was initially set to begin on June 13, with the final match on July 10, but due to announced changes, the actual date is yet to be confirmed. (ANI/Xinhua)

