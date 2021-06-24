'Pretty satisfying': Watling savours his last Test, biggest of career

Southampton, June 23 (IANS) New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Bradley-John Watling, who displayed courage to withstand finger injury pain to return to field after lunch on the last day of his Test cricket career, said the World Test Championship final victory was the perfect reward for the hard work the team has put in two years.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the WTC final as Watling took five catches behind the stumps.

"It's been a lot of hardwork for a long time for our team as a group. And to get over the line like that, was pretty satisfying," said Watling who suffered a finger injury during the first session but returned after treatment.

"BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Watling, who played his 75th Test match, had announced last month that he would quit international cricket after the tour of England that comprised two Test matches as well as the WTC final.

Watling ends his career with 267 catches and eight stumpings.

"Some of us were on top and a few down at the bottom, and it was fantastic that we finished it off with two of out greatest on the pitch that was still doing a bit. The WTC is extremely exciting for the game. It puts a big onus on the Test game, and I am pretty stoked," he said.

"I would like to thank my family back home. My mum has been a huge help through tough times; my wife Jess, two boys, Miller and Hudson. It's been a long time away from home. We have had a pretty special group, and I am extremely happy to end it on a high."

--IANS

kh/qma