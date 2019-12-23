Prithvi, Hardik included in India A squads for NZ tour

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Pandya were on Monday named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for their comeback into the Indian team. While Shaw has been included in the squads for the entire tour consisting of three one day matches, two tour games and two four-day games, Pandya has been included only in the squads for the one day and tour matches.

Since returning from an eight-month doping ban last month, U-19 World Cup winning captain Shaw has been in great form scoring a double hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda.

Shaw would be targeting a berth in India's squad for the tour of New Zealand as a back up opener with Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma set as first choices. Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad said after picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand that they want Shaw to get as much "game time as possible". Pandya has been out of action since September due to a lower back injury. Hanuma Vihari will lead India in the first-class games in New Zealand while Shubman Gill will skipper in the 50-over format. The first tour match will be played on January 17 and the three one-dayers will be played between January 22 and 26. The two four-day matches will be held from January 30-February 2 and February 7 to February 10. India A squad for two tour matches and three one-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj India A squad for 1st four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hanuma Vihari (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel dm/bg