Prithvi Shaw sets new record as Mumbai lift 4th Vijay Hazare Trophy

Earlier in the day, Mumbai won the toss and put Uttar Pradesh in to bat first. The team started slow as their openers were extremely cautious, but went on to add 111 runs in the last 10 overs as Madhav Kaushik scored an unbeaten 158, the highest score by any player in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final.

Aditya Tare's 91-ball hundred and Prithvi Shaw's 73-run knock helped Mumbai hunt down the target of 313 with ease.

Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the final on Sunday to lift their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the chase that followed, Shaw set the tone for Mumbai.

In the process, he also became the first player to register more than 800 runs in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Earlier, Madhav Kaushik and Akshdeep Nath played knocks of 158 and 55 respectively, as Uttar Pradesh registered 312/4 in the allotted fifty overs. Kaushik's unbeaten 158-run knock is the most number of runs scored by a batsman in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 21-year-old Shaw on Thursday broke Mayank Agarwal's record of scoring most runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition. Agarwal had registered 723 runs in the 2017-18 edition.

Shaw on Thursday registered his fourth century in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Shaw scored a century while playing for Mumbai in the second semi-final against Karnataka here at the Palam A Stadium.

Earlier this week, Shaw broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase.

Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra on Tuesday.While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012.

Prithvi surpassed both Dhoni and Kohli's score while guiding Mumbai into the semi-finals.

