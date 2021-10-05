Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 set to commence on December 22

The league will be conducted at a single venue, stepping away from the traditional caravan format followed in the previous seasons, Mashal Sports, the organisers of the event said on Tuesday.

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Following the conclusion of the player auctions in August, the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 is all set to commence on December 22 without spectators due to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

"Keeping the health and safety of the players and all stakeholders in mind, this year the league will be held without spectators, at a single venue in Bengaluru, moving away from the traditional caravan format," said the organisers in a statement.

Speaking on the return of PKL Season 8, League commissioner, Anupam Goswami said, "We are very privileged that Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be hosted in Karnataka, especially as this state is a very significant geography for kabaddi and PKL fans in India. Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8."

The Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai, said, "Kabaddi is a genuine indigenous sport of India and very popular in Karnataka. We welcome and support the conduct of forthcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 8 in our state."

The league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialised safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a bio-secure bubble, a first for any professional indoor contact sports league in India.

The Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.

