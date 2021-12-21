Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 to begin after a 20-month break

As a special format for PKL 8 season, organisers have scheduled 'Triple Headers' on the first four days of the competition to ensure that Kabaddi fans across the country get to watch each of their favourite teams play in the very initial days of the League.

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) After a 20-month break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 is set to begin in a secure bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru from Wednesday (Dec 22).

Former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls face off in the opener, which will be followed by Telugu Titans' southern derby against Tamil Thalaivas. The third match of the opening day will see defending champions Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha.

The 12 captains representing each team included Maninder Singh from Bengal Warriors, Joginder Narwal from Dabang Delhi, K. C. Sunil Kumar from Gujarat Giants, Pawan Sehrawat from Bengaluru Bulls, Vikash Kandola from Haryana Steelers, Deepak Hooda from Jaipur Pink Panthers, Prashant Kumar Rai for Patna Pirates, Nitin Tomar from Puneri Paltan, Surjeet Singh from Tamil Thalaivas, Rohit Kumar from Telugu Titans, Nitesh Kumar from UP Yoddha and Fazel Atrachali from U Mumba on Tuesday spoke to the media in virtual interaction.

The team captains spoke about the opening day, strategies, preparations, and the young players who will shine this season.

Patna Pirates captain, Prashant Kumar Rai reveale' the team's plan for this season.

"Our approach this season is different -- we are going with a young squad and a refreshed outlook in terms of strategy and planning. Each match will have a surprise element keeping our opponent team on their toes. There is a Plan B for every situation, and we will step on the mat with full preparation. Our fans across the country will not be disappointed, and we request them to continue supporting us from the comfort of their homes," he said.

UP Yoddha captain, Nitesh Kumar said that the team is feeling elated to be back on the mat.

"First of all we are excited to be finally back on the mat after a gap of two years, second, we are confident and well prepared, thanks to a long time we spent as a team during our long training session at our UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy. This is going to be a challenging season, both on the mat and off it too given the new dynamics of the bubble life, but as a team, we are geared to take on the challenges and give it our all for each other, fans, and our home state Uttar Pradesh," Nitesh Kumar said.

