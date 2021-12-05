Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha leave home base to enter bio-bubble in Bengaluru

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): As the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all geared for a mega start after a year's break, UP Yoddha on Sunday took off from New Delhi to enter the bio bubble ahead of the tournament which gets underway from December 22 in Bengaluru.



The team would enter the mandatory seven-day quarantine on reaching Bengaluru and there after enter the bio-bubble where the league would be conducting a mandatory RT-PCR test on each member every 72 hours.

UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, are all set to kick off their fourth season in red and blue. Nitesh earlier has led the team to finish third in the seventh PKL will hope to conquer the final frontier this season with a new look and a stronger team.

"I finally feel that we are back in action as we are all set to enter the bio bubble. It's been two years since we've been here, but as exciting as this feels to be back in action, we definitely will miss our home support and our fans," said Nitesh in a statement.

"However, I am sure that our fans will support us from their homes and with our new team and the last one of us training together, I am confident of having our best campaign this season," he added.

The Yoddhas are lining up with James Kamweti, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, Ankit, Sahil Om Prakash & Mohammed Taghi in a fully packed attacking names.

The Yoddhas will be defending the fort with the likes of Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Nitesh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar and Sumit along with all-rounders Gurdeep & Nitin Panwar. The team will be guided by Jasveer Singh as the head coach and Arjun Singh as the assistant coach.

"I am very happy and confident with our preparation for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. It will be a challenging season ahead for us especially because this will be our first experience inside the bio-bubble and without our fans, but the way we have got time to train with each other at our state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy, I am confident that the boys will leave no stone unturned to better our performance from last season and leave our fans proud and happy," Jasveer Singh, head coach of UP Yoddha said.

UP Yoddha are scheduled to take on defending champions Bengal Warriors in their opening match of the eighth Pro Kabaddi League on December 22.

All the games of the season would be played behind closed doors in order to maintain the safety and health of all the participating members in the league from the coronavirus. (ANI)







