Professional draft finalises squads for Windies domestic cricket

St. John's (Antigua), May 26 (IANS) Batsmen Jyd Goolie and Kirstan Kallicharan, who were part of West Indies under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2016, were picked by Trinidad and Tobago during Cricket West Indies' (CWI) Professional Cricketers Draft for the 2021-2022 season.

Several under-19 cricketers were picked as West Indies cricket board looks to raise the standard of their domestic cricket by providing opportunities to youngsters.