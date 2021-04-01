Prominent throwing coach tests positive in Patiala

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) A prominent throwing coach at Patiala's National Institute of Sports (NIS) has tested positive for coronavirus, and that has put athletes he has been training under observation, said a source.

A day after Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced that 26 athletes of the National Centre of Excellence (NOCE) in Patiala had tested Covid-19 positive, the name of the throwing coach associated with country's leading athletes, including Olympic hopefuls shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor, has also surfaced. The coach was asked to leave the NIS premises and go into a 14-day quarantine.