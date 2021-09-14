Promise to be open, transparent during my stint as PCB chairman, says Ramiz Raja

Lahore [Pakistan], September 14 (ANI): After being elected as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said that he promises to be open and transparent during his stint.



"To all, many thanks for your wishes. Means a lot. To keep communication channels open, I will have Fan Forum with Ramiz, a Q&A live session on RamizSpeaks every week. I promise to be open and transparent during my stint as Chairman PCB. So let's get cracking," Raja tweeted.

Former Pakistan skipper and 1992 World Cup-winning player Ramiz Raja was on Monday elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB's 36th Chairman for a three-year term.

Ramiz Raja was elected in a Special Meeting presided over by the PCB election commissioner, Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed. Ramiz Raja, along with Asad Ali Khan, was nominated by the PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the PCB Board of Governors on August 27 for a three-year term, where they joined Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive).

"I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off the field," Ramiz Raja said in a PCB release.

"One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men's cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations," he added.

He has previously served the PCB as its Chief Executive from 2003-2004, has represented Pakistan on the ICC chief executives' committee and presently sits on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Ramiz Raja is only the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to head the PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995), and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011). (ANI)

