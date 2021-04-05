Proud to be selected for role, opportunity to create clean atmosphere: Newly-appointed BCCI ACU chief

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Former Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shabir Hussein Shekhadam will head BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit after Ajit Singh Shekhawat's term finished on March 31.



While Shekhadam is yet to receive an official confirmation from the Indian board, his appointment has been confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to ANI.

The former Gujarat DGP is excited about the new role as he has followed and played cricket in his police service days.

"I am very happy because of a couple of reasons. Firstly, since I was in the police, I have a long-term experience in anti-corruption cases. Secondly, I was crazy about cricket in my childhood. In police service also, I used to organise cricket tournament and started organising a regular tournament for Gujarat state police and we used to have all services tournament," he told ANI.

"Getting this opportunity means I can help the BCCI if any anti-corruption activity takes place and also I can work towards bringing in a clean atmosphere around the gentleman's game. I feel very happy and proud that I have been selected for this position," he added.

Shekhadam's first assignment will be the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway from April 9. He feels that things have changed in the cash-rich league and he also detailed new players about the approach from the bookies.

"I am going to Chennai the day after tomorrow and then onwards I will be working around the IPL throughout the tournament. In past there were cases but that is a matter of the past now. Some of the new players may not be knowing the process and the approach, so we have a very detailed presentation made for each and every new player. Our team integrity officer personally contacted them and gave the presentation," Shekhadam said.

"Joining initially, I will be in close contact with BCCI and if any irregularity comes to my notice it is my duty to stop it and prevent it. Previous officers have laid the foundation and it's my duty to continue," he concluded.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener in Chennai. (ANI)