PSB start with win in Men's Inter-Department National Hockey

Both the teams showed tough defence during the first quarter resulting in no goals scored at the end of the first quarter. Prabhjot Singh started the proceedings for Punjab & Sind Bank in the 23rd minute ending the first half with a lead of 1-0. Maninder Singh scored a fabulous goal in the 39th Minute followed by another jaw-dropping strike by Prince in the 41st minute. Anjel Minz scored the first goal for Central Industrial Security Force in the last five minutes.

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (IANS) Punjab & Sind Bank started their campaign with a thumping victory against Central Industrial Security Force in the 1st Hockey India Senior Men's Inter-Department National Championship here on Sunday. PSB won 3-1 and started their campaign on a winning note.

In the second match played between Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board defeated Sashastra Seema Bal in a high-scoring encounter. Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board secured their first win of the tournament beating Sashastra Seema Bal comfortably 6-3. Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board started off very firmly in the first quarter where Mohd. Umar scored the first goal in the sixth minute followed by another brilliant goal by R Manikandan in the ninth minute.

Both Mohd. Umar and R. Manikandan were looking in tremendous form and scored again in the 21st and 25th Minute. Gaurav Kumar also scored in the 27th minute ending the first half 5-0.

Sashastra Seema Bal made a fierce comeback in the third quarter where Divit Bisht scored the first goal for his side in the 34th minute. Francis Toppo and Naveen Kumar struck again for Sashastra Seema Bal in the 44th and 45th minute ending the third quarter at a scoreline of 5-3. Machaiah Pa started the proceedings in the fourth quarter during the 54th minute.

Sports Authority of India emerged at the top of Pool B after comfortably defeating All India Police Sports Control Board 3-1 in their opening match. Jitender Gill opened the account for Sports Authority of India in the 11th Minute of the first quarter. Hardeep Singh Sehmbi equalised for All India Police Sports Control Board in the 21st minute. Both the teams showed tough defence during the third quarter resulting in no goals from both sides. Rimanshu and Selvaraj Kanagaraj scored two back-to-back goals in the 52nd and 53rd minutes respectively to again take the lead for Sports Authority of India.

In other matches, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board thrashed Food Corporation of India 6-0 while the matches between Steel Plants Sports Board and Punjab National Bank in Pool B and Major Ports Sports Control Board versus Railways Sports Promotion Board in Pool C, were forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for Punjab National Bank and Railways Sports Promotion Board.

--IANS

bsk