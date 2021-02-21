PSL 2021: Daren Sammy, Wahab Riaz given quarantine concession despite protocol breach

Karachi [Paksitan], February 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and coach Daren Sammy to join the side after testing negative for the coronavirus following a COVID-19 protocol breach on Friday.



PCB relaxed the three-day quarantine period that the board announced earlier for the duo. Riaz and Sammy were required to undergo the quarantine as well as return two negative tests within that timeframe with a 48-hour gap before being allowed to be with their team-mates, in accordance with the board's protocols.

COVID-19 tests were conducted the same night and then on Saturday, and both sets were negative. Following this, the two were allowed to join the team ahead of their PSL 2021 opener against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, ESPNcricinfo quoted a PCB official as saying.

Following this, the two were allowed to join the team ahead of their PSL 2021 opener against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

"A player and an official of the side participating in the Pakistan Super League 2021 have been allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble after their side's appeal was accepted by the Event Technical Committee on Sunday morning. This means the two individuals can now integrate with their side and participate in team activities," the board said in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, PCB confirmed that a player from a franchise featuring in the PSL tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the PCB urged the players, players' support personnel, and match officials featuring in the PSL to religiously follow the bio-secure and PCB's COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all participants as well as the integrity of the 34-match event.

The 30-day tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22, the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017. (ANI)

