PSL 2021: PCB announces match officials for tournament

Lahore [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced match officials for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which will be held in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22.



Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven-member of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires to share umpiring responsibilities. These seven local umpires are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob (PCB Umpire of 2020), Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Zameer Haider.

"Former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Roshan Mahanama, along with PCB elite panelists Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees and Mohammad Javed Malik, will lead the playing control teams in the 34-match tournament," PCB said in a statement.

The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, while Rashid Riaz will be the third umpire and Asif Yaqoob as the fourth umpire. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

Umpires and match referees: PCB Elite Panel of Umpires - Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza, and Zameer Haider.

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires - Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth

PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees - Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees, and Mohammad Javed Malik.

International Match Referee - Roshan Mahanama. (ANI)

