PSL 6: Gregory, Wasim hand Islamabad United three-wicket win

Karachi [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): An all-round performance by Lewis Gregory and debutant Mohammad Wasim's three wickets secured Islamabad United a three-wicket win over Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.



Gregory, a right-handed middle-order batsman, rescued United from a precarious 74 for six with an unbeaten 49 off 31 balls. He hit six fours and a six to help the two-time champions chase down the target with an over to go, which earned him the player of the match award.

He had a vital 43-run partnership for the seventh-wicket with Faheem Ashraf (22 off 12, two fours, one six) and later unbeaten 34 runs eight-wicket stand with Zafar Gohar (three off four).

Gregory sealed the match for his side in the penultimate over as he smoked Sohail Tanvir for a six and three fours. The over began with United needing 20 off the last two and ended with the scores level.

That Sultans found themselves in a spot of bother earlier in their innings was because of T20 star all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite who took two wickets each for 24 and 23 runs respectively.

Sultans, on the back of captain Mohammad Rizwan 71, posted 150 for eight after Shadab Khan's decision to field first.

Rizwan, who is in the form of his life, struck eight fours and two sixes in 53 balls and crafted a 48-run stand for the second-wicket with James Vince, who struck one four and a six in his 16 off 17 balls.

Rilee Rossouw (25 off 14, two fours, two sixes) and Carlos Brathwaite (22 not out, 14 balls, two fours, one six) were other contributors in Sultans' batting.

United fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr, making his debut in HBL PSL, made his presence felt, as he took three wickets for 29. He accounted for Sohaib Maqsood (two off four), Shahid Afridi (first-ball duck) and the well-settled Rizwan.

Gregory, after being smashed for 11 runs in his first over, made a strong comeback and picked up two wickets to finish with the figures of two for 31.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the fourth fixture of the ongoing HBL PSL 6 on Monday. The toss will take place at 1830, while the first ball will be bowled at 1900.

Brief Scores: Multan Sultans 150/8 (Mohammad Rizwan 71, Rilee Rossouw 25; Mohammad Wasim 3-29); Islamabad United 151/7 (Lewis Gregory 49*, Alex Hales 29*; Carlos Brathwaite 2-23) (ANI)

