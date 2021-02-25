PSL 6: PCB to invite 50 per cent crowd for Karachi-leg matches

Karachi [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday thanked the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for allowing crowds up to 50 per cent for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 preliminary round matches and capacity crowds for the playoffs.



"However, following a careful review and keeping spectators' health and safety at the forefront and taking into consideration the SOP implementation-related challenges, the PCB has decided to opt for 50 per cent crowds for all Karachi-leg matches with decision on increased crowds for Lahore-leg matches to be made in due course," PCB said in a statement.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said they will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the SOPs. "We are most grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to allow up to 50 per cent of spectators for all remaining preliminary round matches and up to 100 per cent spectators for the play-offs and final," Wasim said in a statement.

"As a starting point, we have decided to immediately increase crowd attendances for all Karachi-leg matches to 50 per cent. However, we will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the SOPs before we make a decision on crowd attendances for the Lahore-leg matches," he added.

PCB Chief Executive also requested all spectators attending the Karachi and Lahore-leg matches to come to the venues wearing masks, maintaining social distancing at all times.

"For the Lahore-leg matches, at this stage 20 per cent tickets per match day are available for sale. Additional tickets will be made available as and when we decide to increase the capacity, in line with the NCOC approval," he said.

"As Chief Executive of the game's governing body in Pakistan, it is my responsibility to urge and request all spectators attending the Karachi and Lahore-leg matches to come to the venues wearing masks, maintaining social distancing at all times and regularly using hand santisers. This is not only for their personal health and well-being, but also for those other spectators around them. Come and watch, but stay safe and keep others safe," Wasim added. (ANI)

