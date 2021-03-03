PSL 6: Peshawar Zalmi fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Karachi Kings

Karachi [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Peshawar Zalmi players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Karachi Kings on Wednesday.



According to a statement from PSL, Zalmi were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences.

Zalmi captain Shoaib Malik accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza and third umpire Ahsan Raza.

In the match, half-centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Nabi guided Karachi Kings to a comfortable six-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Kings surmounted the 189-run target with three balls spare as Nabi stroked his second successive half-century with a brisk 35-ball 67, studded by eight fours and four sixes and Babar hammered six fours and three sixes in his unbeaten knock of 77 off 47. The pair stitched a match-winning 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Mohammad Imran struck on the first ball of the innings as he dismissed in-form Sharjeel Khan for no score. Joe Clarke (17 off 14, four fours) and Colin Ingram (three off 11) were next to go leaving the scorecard reading at 43 for three at the end of the seventh over.

But the three wickets did not inflict the harm which Zalmi had hoped for thanks to a solid Babar-Nabi partnership. (ANI)

