PSL: Faf du Plessis ruled out of remaining tournament

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI): Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis on Wednesday was ruled out of the remaining part of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Taking to Twitter, the franchise posted: "Gladiator @faf1307 will not be able to take further part in @thePSLt20 after a nasty collision earlier in the tournament. The star batsman will be flying back to South Africa. We wish the legend all the best & hope he gets back on the field soon."

The former South Africa skipper on Sunday had provided an update on his health after he injured himself while playing for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Du Plessis was taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi soon after his tragic collision with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain during a game on Saturday.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love," tweeted du Plessis on Sunday.

Earlier, du Plessis' wife Imari Visser expressed concern for her husband after the veteran South African batsman ended up injuring himself on the field. Imari, who's married to the Proteas cricketer since November 2013, stated that her husband should be treated in the hospital. Imari Visser took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?!??"

Quetta Gladiators used a concussion substitute in a second successive match in PSL after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Mohammad Musa. Saim Ayub was then roped in as Faf's concussion substitute for the match against Peshawar Zalmi. (ANI)

