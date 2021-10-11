PSL franchises accept PCB's offer of COVID-19 relief, locking of dollar rate

Lahore [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that the six Pakistan Super League franchises have accepted the offer, which was presented to them during last month's Governing Council meeting in Lahore.



Some of the salient terms of the offer, which the six franchises have accepted, include--Covid-19 relief for PSL 5 and 6; Upward revision of Central Pool of Revenue in favour of the franchises for HBL PSL 7-20; and Locking of Dollar rate with prospective effect.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja welcomed the resolution, saying, "The longstanding matters between the PCB and the franchises were causing distraction and affecting the reputation of the brand. I am delighted that all matters have finally been resolved, which is a big step forward in building a stronger relationship with the franchise owners as we look forward to working with them to take the HBL PSL to greater and unprecedented heights."

The franchise owners, in a joint statement, said, "PSL is very close to our hearts. Since 2016, we all have worked very hard to bring it to where it is today. The acceptance of the PCB offer is an indication of our commitment and resolve to make the PSL a bigger and better league that is participated by the best players, commercially supported by the elite companies, and watched live by the passionate cricket fans in Pakistan as well as globally." (ANI)

