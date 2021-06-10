PSL: Mindset was not to play big shots, rather find gaps, says Rashid

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 10 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Rashid Khan has said that his plan was to find the gaps and not look for big shots in the match against Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan starred with the ball before hammering 15 off just five balls in the final over to help Lahore Qalandars seal a thrilling win over Islamabad United on Wednesday (local time) in the PSL.

"The plan that I went to the crease with, my mindset was, I am not going to play big shots here because if I did that I could've gotten out. When I got there I thought I'll just try and find some gaps here. The bowler was new also. If he bowled in my areas my thinking was just to try and hit gaps," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.

Qalandars required 16 from six when Shadab Khan, the United captain, brought Hussain Talat into the attack to deliver his only over of the match.

Rashid welcomed the right-arm pacer with three consecutive fours and stole two runs on the fourth delivery. The last two balls brought two singles to help Qalandars registered their fourth win as the PSL season six resumed in Abu Dhabi.

"I was planning on looking for those gaps, but it so happened I got three boundaries off those first three balls and then we needed four off three. Definitely, in games and situations like this, you have to keep a cool mind. You have to stay relaxed. When you need six sixes, you have to go for it. Here I just needed two proper shots and you win the game," said Rashid.

With the ball in hand, Rashid returned with figures of 1-9 from his four overs and he changed the game around with his spell.

"It really was a team effort for us tonight, everyone took responsibility for the game. One guy doesn't win you a game. The most important spell was James Faulkner at the top, Haris Rauf bowled really well through the middle, then Sohail Akhtar took responsibility with the bat, and Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk. In T20s, you don't win with one guy, the entire team has to do their bits collectively for it," said Rashid. (ANI)

