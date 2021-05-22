PSL: Peshawar Zalmi rope in Inzamam-ul-Haq as batting consultant for remaining matches

Peshawar [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday announced that it has roped in Inzamam-ul-Haq as mentor/ batting consultant for the remaining matches of the tournament this season.



Taking to Twitter, the franchise wrote: "Legend Inzamam Ul Haq joins Peshawar Zalmi as Mentor/Batting Consultant for remaining matches of PSL 6."

Before the suspension of the tournament, the franchise was placed at the second spot with 6 points from five matches.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday had confirmed that it received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 PSL matches in Abu Dhabi.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go. We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event."

"The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course. I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June," he added.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume in June with the final scheduled for June 20. (ANI)

