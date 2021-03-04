PSL postponement a loss for everyone, will fully investigate the matter: PCB CEO

Karachi [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said the first step will be to fully investigate the matter and then to ensure that the loss occurred by the postponement of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is minimised.



PCB on Thursday postponed the sixth season of PSL following a string of positive Covid-19 cases. Wasim said there will be talks with the Board of Governors (BoG) to understand how the inadequacy arose even when the PCB had conducted two successful series prior to PSL.

"The first step will be that we will fully investigate the matter but it's not gonna be PCB staff who would do that. We will talk to BOG for investigation and will probably ask them what went wrong, where did we not deliver. When this situation arises everybody questions themselves so right now the time is to reflect on what went wrong. And also the time is to limit the damage as much as possible," said Wasim in a virtual press conference.

Wasim said the PCB is looking for other dates for the showpiece event and is "hopeful" of finishing the tournament later this year. The PCB CEO also said living in a bio-bubble is all about building trust and it will take some time for the players to do that.

"We are looking for other windows and hopeful to finish the tournament later this year. Our priority is the safety of players. A biosecure bubble is all about trust and discipline," said Wasim.

"Building trust will take some time but we will make sure this doesn't happen again. Postponing PSL is a difficult moment for PCB and fans too but we are resilient to make PSL6 possible again," he added.

Wasim also said the time is not right for playing the blame game as a collective effort is required to manage the situation inside the bio-bubble.

"This isn't about blaming anybody but ultimately about Pakistan Cricket. This is a loss for everyone. This isn't about a blame game, about who's to blame," said Wasim.

"This is a collective effort that we all had a responsibility to actually police and self-police that environment. Unfortunately, we weren't able to do it effectively enough. Hence we find ourselves in this situation today," he added.

The PCB, as an immediate step, will now focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities to the six participating sides. (ANI)

