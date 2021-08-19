PT Usha's coach OM Nambiar passes away

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Track legend PT Usha's coach OM Nambiar has passed away. Anguished by his death, PT Usha stated that this void can never be filled.



"The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP," she tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Athletics Federation of India wrote: "Sad to inform that Dronacharya Awardee coach OM Nambiar sir passed away a while back. He was coach of @PTUshaOfficial RIP Nambiar Sir, You gave us the Golden Girl. Your contribution to sports in India has been tremendous. Our condolences to the family- AFI President @Adille1," AFI tweeted.

The Dronacharya Awardee coach was born in Kannur, Kerala, and was also the recipient of Padma Shri in 2021. He was a champion athlete during his college days at Guruvayurappan College in Kozhikode. His college principal was the one who advised Nambiar to join the armed forces and continue his athletic career. Paying heed to it, Nambiar embarked on a journey that changed his life.

He completed his coaching diplomas from the National Institute of Sports in Patiala and started training the Services athletes, as per Olympics.com. OM Nambiar is a name synonymous with PT Usha and that incredible teacher-student relationship kicked-off in 1976.

Nambiar was with the Kannur sports division back then and he spotted Usha at a prize distribution ceremony after the selection trials for the division, held at Thiruvananthapuram. Usha was selected and started training with Nambiar. There began a partnership that would bring India laurels galore in international events.

Nambiar was selected as one of the three recipients of the first-ever Dronacharya award (highest recognition for coaches in India) in 1985. (ANI)