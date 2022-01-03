Pujara and Rahane fast disappearing in quicksand

Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Monday… India lose Mayank Agarwal after an opening stand of 36… in comes Cheteshwar Pujara and after scoffing 32 balls for just 3 runs he gets out off a delivery he should have left outside his off-stump… Ajinkya Rahane is in next and gets out off the first ball in fairly similar fashion as he flirts with the Duanne Olivier delivery outside his off-stump.

This wasn't the first time that both the senior batsmen succumbed to bad shot selection. There have been umpteen instances in last one and a half years when it appeared the duo were not international quality anymore. Yes, they have played important innings now and then but they haven't been convincing through and through.

It's been a while since their places in the side are being questioned by fans and experts alike but sadly there hasn't been any improvement whatsoever on both batters' part. Pujara hasn't scored a century in almost three years while Rahane, after his Boxing Day Test century in Australia in 2020, is waning at an alarming rate. He played an important innings of 48 in the first innings at Centurion but that's not the bar for an Indian batsman or any international batsman as a matter of fact. Of late, he has batted like a rabbit caught in the headlights.

The team management can't justify their inclusion anymore especially when there are players like Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (not in South Africa because of injury) and Hanuma Vihari (who replaced the injured Virat Kohli for the Wanderers Test) who are waiting in the wings. Iyer scored a century and a fifty on his Test debut last month against New Zealand and looked readymade for Test cricket. In their limited opportunities, Gill and Vihari have proved their worth in the recent past, most notably with their performance in Australia in 2020-21. Vihari, in his first Test innings since Sydney 2021, showed the way as to how to bat on tricky surfaces. Although he scored 20 on Monday, he looked in control of his innings for the large part.

Pujara and Rahane have been very accomplished batsmen over the years and they have performed with success all over the world so it's understandable why the team management is persisting with them despite their extended lean patch with the bat. However, nothing much might come of this continuance with them as both look past their best-before date. The pitches in South Africa are not likely to help them either which only points to certain changes in the Playing XI sooner rather than later.

