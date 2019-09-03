Pujara hails Mithali Raj as 'inspiration for girls'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After Mithali Raj's decision to retire from T20Is on Tuesday, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has hailed the iconic woman cricketer as an "inspiration for tons of girls".

"Congratulations on a great T20 international career @M_Raj03! You are an inspiration for tons of girls out there #MithaliRaj," Pujara tweeted.

The 36-year-old Mithali had led India in 32 T20Is. She is also the first Indian to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs.Raj said that it is her dream to win a World Cup for the country."After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best," the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official website quoted Raj as saying.Raj thanked the BCCI for their continuous support and wished good luck to India's T20 team for their upcoming series."I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women," she said. (ANI)