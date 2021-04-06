Pulisic and Kante fit for Chelsea's clash against Porto in Champions League

London [UK], April 6 (ANI): Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday confirmed that Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante are fit and available for Thursday's clash against Porto in the Champions League.



Kante had missed the club's match against West Brom after suffering a minor muscle injury on international duty, while Pulisic was withdrawn during the match at half-time, having felt some discomfort in his hamstring. Tammy Abraham, who has not featured in the past eight matches, would also be part of the squad.

"They are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad, so this is good news. Christian went out right before the injury could happen. He said at half-time he felt if he continued it would be an injury coming so we had to take him off," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"Tammy is in the squad and NG [Kante] just did the last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable and comfortable enough to be on the bench," he added.

Chelsea is scheduled to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Porto on Thursday, with the second leg slated to take place on April 14. (ANI)

