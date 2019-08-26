Pullela Gopichand Academy shuttlers elated over Sindhu winning gold at BWF World Championships

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Pullela Gopichand Academy's budding shuttlers expressed their elation over PV Sindhu becoming the first Indian player to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

"Today when Sindhu played we were so amazed that she had a drastic change in her game. It was very fun to see the match. She played really aggressive," the Pullela Gopichand academy shuttler Shreya Chittur told ANI.

Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the World Championships."We are very happy that Sindhu won today and India is very proud of her as she is the first women to become the world champion. Last year, she lost to Okuhara in the third set and played the 72 shots rally which is the longest in the women's singles," Sara said."This year she won to Okuhara in straight sets under 10, 21-7, 21-7. She really played very good and we are proud of her," she added.With this win, the 24-year-old bagged his fifth medal in the tournament. Earlier, she had four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals."I'm very happy that Sindhu won the match. Her strategy was good today. It was awesome to watch her playing as she is my role model and I want to be like her," Manata Kavita said.Sindhu won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. In this year, she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi. (ANI)