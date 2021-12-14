Pune Jaguars, Chennai Stallions make winning starts in TPL 3

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Riding on strong performances from singles players Rutuja Bhosle and Ishaque Iqbal, defending champions Pune Jaguars made a winning start to their campaign in the Tennis Premier League (TPL) 3.0, outplaying Gujarat Panthers 45-35 at the Celebration Club, here, on Tuesday. In the second match of the day, Chennai Stallions rallied after losing the opening rubber to emerge 43-37 winners over Delhi Binnys Brigade

Rutuja served well and was in control from the baseline against her Ukranian opponent Valeryla Strakhova, winning the opening best of 20 points singles 12-8. Ishaque then increased the te'm's lead, getting the better of Vijay Sundar Prashant 11-9. Saketh Myneni then joined Rutuja for the mixed doubles and his booming serves were complemented by Rutu'a's good hands at the net to get the better of Dhivij Sharan and Valeryla 12-8. The final m'n's doubles was a thrilling affair, with Dhivij and Vijay Sundar rallying from 7-10 down to tie the rubber 10-10 and end the match on a positive note.

Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech gave Delhi a winning start, getting the better of Great Bri'ain's Samantha Murray Sharan 12-8 in the w'men's singles, but Siddharth Rawat played a strong game from the baseline to beat Manish Sureshkumar 11-9 and restore parity for Chennai. Doubles specialist Purav Raja then joined Samantha to beat Yuki Bhambri and Prangtarn 13-7 in the mixed doubles and in the final match, Raja and Rawat edged past Bhambri and Manish 11-9 to complete the win.

Results:

Pune Jaguars bt Gujarat Panthers 45-35 (Rutuja Bhosle bt Valeryla Strakhova 12-8; Ishaque Iqbal bt Vijay Sundar Prashant 11-9; Saketh Myneni/Rutuja bt Dhivij Sharan/Valeryla 12-8; Saketh/Ishaque tied with Dhivij/Vijay Sundar 10-10).

Chennai Stallions bt D'lhi Binny's Brigade 43-37 (Samantha Murray Sharan lost to Peangtarn Plipuech 8-12; Siddharth Rawat bt Manish Sureshkumar 11-9; Purav Raja/Samantha bt Yuki Bhambri Peangtarn 13-7; Raja/Rawat bt Bhambri/Manish 11-9.

--IANS

bsk