Punjab beat Karnataka to enter Mushtaq Ali T20 semis

Ahmedabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Punjab defeated Karnataka by nine wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarter-final here at the Motera on Tuesday.

Punjab bowled out Karnataka for 87 in 17.2 overs with Siddarth Kaul picking three wickets for 15 runs. Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh picked two wickets each.