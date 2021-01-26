Punjab beat Karnataka to enter Mushtaq Ali T20 semis

Ahmedabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Punjab defeated Karnataka by nine wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarter-final here at the Motera on Tuesday.
Punjab bowled out Karnataka for 87 in 17.2 overs with Siddarth Kaul picking three wickets for 15 runs. Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh picked two wickets each.
In reply, Punjab chased the total, making 89 in 12.4 overs and losing just one wicket. Prabhsimran Singh made 49 not out off just 37 deliveries with three sixes and two fours. Mandeep Singh made unbeaten 35 off 33 deliveries with four fours and a six. The two shared an unbeaten 85-run partnership after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed in the first over of the innings.
Brief scores:
Karnataka 87 all out in 17.2 overs (S Kaul 3/15, Arshdeep 2/16, S Sharma 2/17, Ramandeep 2/22) lost to Punjab 89/1 in 12.4 overs (Prabhsimran 49 not out, Mandeep 35 not out).
--IANS
kh/