Punjab-Karnataka, Himachal-TN face off in Mushtaq Ali T20 quarters

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (IANS) The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarter-finals will commence on Tuesday with Karnataka facing Punjab in the first quarter-final beginning noon.

Their match will be followed by the second quarter-final in which Tamil Nadu will play Himachal Pradesh.

"We are very excited. We beat Karnataka in the league stage by nine wickets, after restricting them to a low total. But tomorrow, it will be a new game. We are very excited as ours will be the first math to be played at the renovated Motera Stadium," said Punjab coach Munish Bali while speaking to IANS.