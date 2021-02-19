Punjab Kings have 'perfect balance' of youth and experience in squad: Kumble

Chennai: Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble is happy with the squad for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and said they have the perfect balance of youth and experience in the team.

"We were looking forward to some smart buys which can balance the core of Punjab Kings squad and strengthen our team structure. We have the perfect balance of youth and experience in the squad. We are confident that we have struck the right chords to come out stronger and better," Kumble said.