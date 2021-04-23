Punjab Kings show steely resolve in testing times

It was also a significant result for the KL Rahul-led side as they registered a win after hat-trick of losses -- against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad -- following their win in the inaugural fixture by four runs.

Asked to bat, Mumbai Indians posted 131/6 in the stipulated 20 overs and Punjab Kings chased down the target in the 18th over without breaking a sweat. Their phenomenal all-round display highlighted some fine resolve shown by the side. Let us discuss a few:

Mohammed Shami-Ravi Bishnoi factor

Fabian Allen bowled a full toss delivery, which was dispatched for a maximum by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, as the commentators also mentioned that it was an awful delivery to ball. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, too, looked out of rhythm as he leaked runs at over nine per over but picked up a wicket.

Premier India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, however, continue to remain the key to Punjab Kings' bowling. Both the bowlers picked up two wickets each with Deepak Hooda backing them up with a wicket in their first over. The bowlers seemed to gel well as an unit as Australia all-rounder Moses Henriques bowled at an economy of 4.00 to keep the scoring rate in control.

Mayank Agarwal-KL Rahul opening stand

The opening stand forged by Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul defined the Punjab Kings batting on plenty of occasions in the previous season. The Karnataka pair looked in good touch on Friday before Agarwal was sent packing for 25 runs by Rahul Chahar. However, by then, the duo had already stitched a 53-run stand together to put Punjab Kings in cruise control. The franchise will continue to bank on their partnership throughout the season.

Chris Gayle in rhythm

It is nothing short of a cherry on top for the Punjab franchise as veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle looks to be in rhythm. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma made a tactical move to bowl Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav as Gayle stepped into bat.

Gayle was cautious enough to defend most of the deliveries while was lucky on a few occasions as the balls went past his edge. He, however, then looked to change gears and hit the ball all over the park adding to Mumbai Indians' wound. As a result, he remained unbeaten on 43 runs off 35 balls, as his innings was laced with five boundaries and two hits over the fence. It also assured Punjab Kings of a convincing victory.