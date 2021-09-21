Punjab restrict Rajasthan to 185 in 20 overs

Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals made a superb start and were cruising at 116/3 in the 12th over before Punjab Kings reeled them in to get them bowled out for 185 off their 20 overs in their first encounter of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 here on Tuesday.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis going strong Rajasthan raced to 54 before losing their first wicket. Though Lewis (36) got out, Jaiswal went on with his innings as Rajasthan looked set for a big score. Jaiswal was out just short of his half-century and though Mahipal Lomror blasted 43 off just 17 deliveries, some good bowling by Arshpreet Singh and Mohammed Shami helped Punjab Kings fight back.