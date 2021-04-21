Purple Cap: Harshal remains highest wicket-taker

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel retained the Purple Cap with Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan and Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar both ending up with a wicket less than him after their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harshal holds the Purple Cap with nine wickets while Avesh is tied with Chahar with eight wickets. Avesh remains ahead of Chahar on the standings on the basis of his superior economy rate of 7.35 compared to the latter's 7.37. Chahar's team mate Trent Boult rounds off the top four with six wickets.