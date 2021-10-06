Qatar 2022 will logistically be the best FIFA WC, believes Mikael Silvestre

Doha [Qatar], October 6 (ANI): Former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre believes Qatar 2022 will, logistically, be the best FIFA World Cup ever.



Qatar in 2022 will host the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent. The 22nd edition of the tournament will kick off on November 21, 2022, when Qatar -- the reigning champions of Asia -- take their FIFA World Cup bow at the tournament's first match at the stunning 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City.

Notably, Qatar will host the most compact version of the tournament in modern history. All eight stadiums are within 50km of central Doha, while fans, players, and officials will be able to stay in one accommodation throughout the event, which will conclude with the final at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 -- which is also Qatar National Day.

It promises to be a festival of football like no other -- with everyone always in the thick of the action and never far from a stadium, fan zone, or tourist attraction. "This (Qatar 2022) is going to be the best World Cup in terms of travelling. Logistically, it will be so easy (for fans and players)," Silvestre told goal.com.

Silvestre is no stranger to the challenges of a World Cup, having represented France in two World Cups in 2002 and 2006. In Qatar 2022, teams will not have to change their base camp and training facilities during the tournament, given that all venues are easily accessible from Doha. Silvestre feels this is a gamechanger and eliminates the stress and anxiety of moving to a new base or venue among the players, which in turn will help them perform to their best.

"Once you have a camp, you won't have to change. It's less stress on the mind and body of players. The cooling system is amazing (in the stadiums) and it will be so nice for the fans and players alike," he added. (ANI)

