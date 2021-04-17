Qatar wants everyone at 2022 FIFA World Cup vaccinated

Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a virtual India-hosted conference on Friday that they are talking to vaccine providers how to assure that everyone attending the tournament has received a jab, DPA reported.

Cairo, April 17 (IANS) Qatar is aiming to ensure that everyone attending next year's football World Cup in the country is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"There are programmes under development to provide vaccination for all attendees of the World Cup and we hope to host it as a Covid-free event," he said.

"We want to make sure that with even the pandemic ongoing, how can we host a successful World Cup with a physical presence so that people can attend and enjoy the event.

"This is also a great opportunity for the world. It will be the first happy event to take place after this pandemic and isolation. Qatar is well prepared to demonstrate to the world that we can host such an event."

Qatar, with a population of 2.7 million, has so far had about 1,95,000 coronavirus cases.

