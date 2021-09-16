Qiana Joseph rested as Windies include Reniece Boyce, Sheneta Grimmond in squad for 4th ODI

St John's [Antigua], September 16 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) women's selection panel has announced the 13-member squad for the fourth ODI against South Africa which gets underway at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG) on Thursday.



Left-arm spinner Qiana Joseph had been rested along with experienced middle-order batter Chedean Nation and off-spinning all-rounder Karishma Ramharack.

Wicket-keeper Reniece Boyce and all-rounder Sheneta Grimmond have been added, while another all-rounder Chinelle Henry makes a return to the 13-member squad.

"The fourth and fifth ODIs will give the selectors an opportunity to have a look at some of the young players who have been on the bench and this would give a better assessment of the depth of the team," lead selector for women's cricket, Ann Browne-John, said in a statement.

"Qiana Joseph, who has been quite impressive with her left arm orthodox bowling and has played all six T20 and ODI matches so far, has been rested for this match. She has definitely been a find for the team. Rashada Williams also competently fitted into the opening batter position.

"As we prepare for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the players have these two final matches to dig deep and get some scores and fine tune their bowling," Browne-John added.

South African women defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the third ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Monday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

West Indies squad for fourth ODI: Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams (ANI)

