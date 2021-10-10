Qualifier 1: Chennai beat Delhi by four wickets, reach IPL 2021 final

Dubai, Oct 10 (IANS) MS Dhoni struck 18 off six balls as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021, making it to the final with a superb victory.

Chasing Delhi's score of 172/5, Chennai reached 173/6 with two balls to spare. CSK needed 13 runs to win from the last six balls and Dhoni saw them through despite losing Moeen Ali on the first ball of the final over.