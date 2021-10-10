Qualifier 1: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi

Dubai, Oct 10 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Dhoni said the playing eleven was unchanged. "Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially, it's a tough wicket, but it could get better later on. We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us."