R Ashwin returns to India’s T20I playing XI after more than 4 years

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was chosen ahead of Ashwin in the previous two games against New Zealand and Pakistan but he failed to deliver and big thrashings for India in both the games meant Ashwin had to get a game sooner rather than later.

Not many were surprised when it emerged that ace spinner R Ashwin will play against Afghanistan in India’s third Super-12 World T20 game at Dubai on Wednesday.

The last time Ashwin played a T20I was in July 2017 when he turned in bowling figures of 4-0-39-0 against the West Indies in the one-off game at Kingston. The Caribbean team chased down 191 comfortably and before long Ashwin found out for himself that he was out of the limited-overs reckoning.

It’s not a secret anymore that India captain Virat Kohli and Ashwin don’t get along very well. It’s understood because of Ashwin’s fitness and fielding he never had Kohli’s backing for limited-overs cricket. Though in Test cricket, he has remained India’s premier spinner and has helped them win several games home and abroad alike.

When all is said and done, Ashwin be itching to bowl and prove his detractors wrong today, particularly his captain.

Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav are the only changes from India’s previous game against the Black Caps. Chakravarthy and Ishan Kishan have been left out for the game against the Afghans.

India are more or less out of the semi-final reckoning so they will be playing for nothing less than pride which has been roughed up by the abovementioned defeats, if truth be told.

