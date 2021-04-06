Rabada, Nortje arrive at DC's team hotel

The pair will now be in quarantine for seven days after which they will join the rest of the DC squad before their second match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL)

DC face Chennai Super Kings in their first match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10. They are currently training at the Cricket Club of India with players and coaching staff joining the sessions after completing their quarantine periods.

Head coach Ricky Ponting attended his first practice session on Sunday.

"I am thrilled with the players that we've got here, and I think we can win the IPL. Might as well go on record and say it now because that's what I am here for and that's what the players are here for," he said.

"We've had our chat and it's all about winning and how we can go one step further from last year. But the other important thing for me is that we've got a very different group from the one we had last year. What happened last year doesn't matter. We've got to work out a way to win enough games to qualify and then win the final," he added.

