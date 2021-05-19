Rabindra makes it to Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

The 24-year-old Rabindra, who is currently competing for AGS Events Racing team at the European GT4 Championships, is the only Asian among 15 drivers in the AMR Driving Academy.

Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) Bengaluru-based GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra on Wednesday made it to the Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy for the third time in a row.

Rabindra currently drives an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for AGS Events Racing team.

Aston Martin, through their academy, scout for the next generation of GT4 endurance drivers and the 2021 class has only 15 drivers from across the world competing with the hope of getting an Aston Martin Junior drivers contract.

Rabindra will be racing in the second round of the 2021 season at the European GT4 Championships from at May 28-30 at the Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille in France.

"I am excited to be on the AMR Driver Academy again this season. This year I have all the experience gathered from the past two years and no excuses to perform to the best to my ability to prove to myself and AMR. I would like to thank AGS Events Racing Team for their continued support," said Rabindra.

--IANS

akm/kh