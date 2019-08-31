Rachael Haynes relives 'good memories' of T20 World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes is happy to be back in West Indies, where they won their fourth T20 World Cup title, saying that it is 'familiar and holds few good memories'.

"It's really nice to be back, it's almost hard to believe it's almost been 12 months since we were last here. To have our first training session back on the ground where we won the world cup, it's nice and familiar and holds few good memories for us," Cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying.



Australia landed in West Indies on Friday and both the teams will compete against each other for a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series.

Australia will be playing new players like Erin Burns and Heather Graham which Haynes feels will provide 'different energies'.

"It's always nice when you have new people in providing different energies. They're both allrounders so (I think they'll bring) some versatility both with bat and ball," she said.

The first ODI between Australia and West Indies will be played on September 5 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. (ANI)

