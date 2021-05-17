Rachael withdraws from the Hundred

London, May 17 (IANS) Australia's Rachael Haynes has withdrawn from The Hundred due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19. Rachael was scheduled to represent the Oval Invincibles in the tournament which gets underway on July 21.

"We're disappointed to lose a player of Rachael's stature and ability, but the realities of COVID mean there remain practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson told Standard Sport.