Racism is disgrace: McTominay condemns racial abuse of teammates

Manchester [UK], February 10 (ANI): Manchester United's Scott McTominay is appalled by the racial abuse of some of his teammates on social media and said racial abuse is a disgrace.



Manchester United players like Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were, recently, subjected to racist abuse on social media.

"Yeah, criticism is a part of football. It's no problem. I've been criticised a million times before and I'll be criticised again for sure. That's not the problem, at all. The problem is when you start believing what other people say, whether it's good things or bad things. You just have to keep all the outside noise, especially at this football club, to a bare minimum. You can't read too much or if there's good articles about you, bad articles about you, you can't dive into them with too much detail because you have to have a thick skin in football, as you see with what's been going on with the racial abuse," the club's official website quoted McTominay as saying.

"It's a disgrace and that's the type of people who are on social media saying the things that they're saying at this moment in time. Honestly, it makes me feel sick coming in seeing Axel the next day after the game. I don't remember which game it was. But I feel like it's an absolute shambles and that's somebody, one of my brothers who I've grown up with for a long, long time now, and to see that happen to him is absolutely disgusting," he added.

Last month, Tuanzebe and Martial were racially abused after the club's defeat against Sheffield United. After this, Manchester United had issued a statement, condemning the racial abuse.

"Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game. We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also. Manchester United has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative," the club had said in a statement.

"Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour," it had added. (ANI)

