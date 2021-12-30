Rafael Crivellaro will not play this season, confirm Chennaiyin FC

The former Chennaiyin FC captain will however be back with the team next season as per his two year contract. Despite missing most of last season, the Brazilian had extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC. However, after arriving in Goa for the 2021/22 pre-season, he suffered a Grade 2 muscle injury in training.

Panji (Goa), Dec 30 (IANS) Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC confirmed on Thursday that midfielder Rafael Crivellaro will not play further in this season due to injury concerns. The club and player have both decided to mutually part ways for the remainder of the season.

"It doesn't feel good to leave the team like this. But I have to work on myself. And we decided that it was best to do so at home, with my other family. I am only temporarily leaving and will be behind the boys every step of the way. I cannot wait to get back and play in Chennai next season. My love to the fans," Crivellaro said.

Crivellaro last featured for the club on December 29, 2020 against ATK Mohun Bagan. After suffering an ankle injury during that game, he was forced to leave the bio-bubble for home to recover and continue his rehabilitation.

The Brazilian joined the club on 3rd September, 2019 and played a key role in Chennaiyin FC reaching the finals of ISL 2019/20. In the two and a half seasons as a Marina Machan, he made 27 appearances, scoring eight goals, providing nine assists and much more off the field.

