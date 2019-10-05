Rahane, wife Radhika blessed with baby girl

The 31-year-old is currently in Visakhapatnam with Team India participating in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Rahane's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to break the news as he congratulated Rahane and his family for the arrival of the new member.

"Congratulations new daddy in town Ajinkya Rahane. Hope mum and little princess are doing well...fun part of life starts now #fatherhood," said Singh.

Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014. In July this year, the couple had revealed the news of pregnancy as they both shared a few pictures on Instagram of Radhika flaunting her baby bump. Rahane has represented India in 58 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is so far.