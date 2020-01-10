Rahane asks about 'vada pav' preference, Sachin replies

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane brought out his foodie side on Friday as he asked his fans on social media about their preference when it comes to eating "vada pav".

"How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai, 2. Vada pav with chutney, 3. Just Vada pav," Rahane said in a tweet with a picture of him indulging in one.

Fellow Mumbaikar and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar replied, saying: "I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better."

Tendulkar had earlier revealed that he relishes a spicy 'vada-pav'. "I and my son (Arjun) love to eat vada-pav at Shivaji Park Gymkhana and there is nothing that can beat this snack, laced with 'chutney'," he had said in an interview to a Marathi news channel way back in 2011. On Thursday, Rahane had shared a photo of his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh with a caption saying: "2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting." Rahane, who plays only the five-day format, is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour. He will take part in the second India 'A' four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10. India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21. --IANS dm/aak/bg