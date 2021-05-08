Rahi relies on herbs, spices to combat Covid-19 in Europe

After recovering from Covid-19 in April, the 30-year-old Jakarta Asian Games champion is taking all precautions so that she doesn't fall ill again as the Tokyo Olympics are round the corner.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Olympic-bound pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat will rely on Indian herbs and spices to combat Covid-19 during a three-month European tour starting early next week.

"Indian spices, including turmeric, are some of the things that I'm carrying in my luggage to stay healthy. I also have a steamer for inhalation to relax muscles of the respiratory system. To improve my immune system during training in Europe, I'm also carrying vitamin C," she said during a media interaction on Saturday.

After the New Delhi World Cup in March here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, Rahi contracted coronavirus and was quarantined for 15 days. She took another two weeks to recover fully.

"I've recovered. I'm fit now and doing my normal training. But there is still fear as the pandemic situation hasn't improved in India. I'm going to Europe but my family and relatives are all in India. It is a different situation to tackle. I will have my vaccines at the end of May or June in Europe. Till then I have to take all precautions to stay healthy," she said.

According to Rahi, the training camp in Europe is a good option as Covid-19 cases in India are surging.

"We will also get a chance to compete in European Shooting Championship in May and Croatia World Cup in June. The two competitions will give a good break from normal training," she added.

Chief national pistol coach Samresh Jung will not accompany the national team to Europe. But Rahi said she is mature enough to handle things on her own.

"I want to be all alone and focus on my training. I don't need a coach at this moment," she said.

The International pistol shooter from Maharashtra said since the Olympics were rescheduled it will be a challenge to peak at the right time.

"[But] I do better under pressure. Hope I'm able to give my best in Japan," she said.

---IANS

nns/kh